Dr Annuar foresees need to improve UTS infrastructure soon

SIBU (Feb 26): The number of University Technology of Sarawak (UTS) students is expected to increase with the introduction of free tertiary education in 2026, according to Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

In this regard, he said the university needs to improve facilities such as lecture hall, classes and accommodation.

“UTS needs a lot of infrastructure such as classes, a lecture hall and accommodation for this development,” he explained.

Dr Annuar was speaking at the closing ceremony of GenZ ESport tournament at Dewan Selor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud UTS here on Sunday.

Meanwhile, he revealed that the number of students at UTS shows positive growth with the Bursary Scheme for Foundation Studies.

Dr. Annuar, who is also the UTS Board of Directors (BoD) chairman, urged UTS to collaborate more with international universities to further benefit its foundation students.

“By collaborating with other universities, UTS will not only provide foundation studies for our students in Sarawak but also give them opportunities to pursue their first study (after foundation) either in universities in Australia, America or China.

“Not that we want to push you out of Sarawak, but I think it is important to facilitate good opportunities for further studies. The most important thing is to help reduce students’ own expenses that they need to further their studies,” he said.

On the e-eport event, the deputy minister strongly encouraged young people to get involved such tournaments.

Also present at the ceremony were UTS deputy vice chancellor (Academic) Prof Dr. Mohammad Shahril Osman and others.