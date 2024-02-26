Duo plead guilty to trespassing into quarry, jailed 2 months

KUCHING (Feb 26): Two men were each sentenced to two months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court today for trespassing into a quarry at Jalan Batu Kawa here last month.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali meted out the sentence against Japilus Hairani, 37, and Mohd Asrol Faezan Hajeli, 29, after they pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 447 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The Section provides for a jail sentence of up to six months or a fine not exceeding RM3,000, or both.

The duo committed the offence at around 3.15pm on Jan 16, 2024.

Based on the facts of the case, two security guards at the quarry were on their rounds when they spotted two unknown men at the premises on suspicion of trespassing.

The men were apprehended and handed over to police for further action.

An investigation found the duo had entered the quarry without valid permission or documents.

They also failed to provide any reasonable excuse for their presence at the premises.

The case was prosecuted by ASP Arman Ibrahim, while the accused were unrepresented.