Fire damages two units of shoplots in Limbang

MIRI (Feb 26): Two units of shoplots at Jalan Merdeka in Limbang were partially destroyed in a fire at around 12.40am today.

Limbang Fire and Rescue department chief Ramlan Marajan said no injuries were reported during the incident.

Ramlan said they received a distress call at 12.42am and firefighters were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival at 12.45am, the operation commander reported that the fire involved the ground floor of two units of shoplots.

“The first unit of shoplot was 50 per cent destroyed, while the second unit was 30 per cent destroyed,” he added.

Ramlan said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire and managed to fully extinguish the fire at 1.30am.

The operation ended at 1.43am.