Fire razes MPV parked at roadside in Jalan Sultan Tengah

By Galileo Petingi on Sarawak
Bomba photo shows firefighters extinguishing the fire from the MPV.

KUCHING (Feb 26): A multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) that was parked at the roadside in Jalan Sultan Tengah, Bandar Baru Samariang here was totally destroyed by a fire last night.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said they were notified about the incident at 11.40pm, and firefighters from the Petra Jaya fire station was despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the MPV was completely destroyed. The vehicle owner was not present at the scene, with the vehicle parked at the roadside with a scissor jack still stuck underneath the vehicle,” it added.

The firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire using water sourced from the fire engine.

The operation ended the operation at 12.28am today after the fire was fully extinguished.

The cause of the fire and losses incurred are still under investigation.

