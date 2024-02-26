Full recitation of Rukun Negara pledge in Dewan Rakyat tomorrow, says minister

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 26): For the first time, a full recitation of the Rukun Negara pledge beginning from the preamble will be held at the Dewan Rakyat sitting tomorrow (February 27), said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He said this initiative of the ministry was approved by the Cabinet on July 25, 2023.

“This historic move is solely aimed at inculcating the spirit of unity and eradicating hatred and racism among the people of Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

Aaron said for a multi-racial and multi-cultural country like Malaysia, harmony among the people is the key to progress and stability, and therefore all need to embrace and practise the values enshrined in Rukun Negara.

“I would like to urge all Malaysians to fully support this initiative and together make Malaysia a model for the world on fostering unity in diversity,” he said.

According to the calendar on Parliament’s website, the current Dewan Rakyat meeting will run for 19 days, with the debate on the royal address to be held from February 27 to March 7 and replies by the relevant ministries for four days from March 11. — Bernama