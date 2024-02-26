Gentari, SEDC Energy enter HoA on joint devt of hydrogen production hub in Bintulu

KUCHING (Feb 26): Clean energy solutions provider Gentari Sdn Bhd (Gentari), via subsidiary Gentari Hydrogen Sdn Bhd, today signed a heads of agreement (HoA) with SEDC Energy for joint development of a centralised hydrogen production hub in Bintulu.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg witnessed the exchange of documents, which was signed by Gentari chief hydrogen officer Michèle Azalbert and SEDC Energy chief executive officer Robert Hardin, at the opening ceremony of the Borneo Energy Transition Conference (BETC) 2024 here.

The planned global-scale hydrogen production hub, to be known as the ‘Sarawak H2 Hub’, is intended to serve as the sole supplier of green hydrogen for downstream facilities in the Bintulu division area, managed by a joint venture (JV) company to be formed by Gentari and SEDC Energy, which would also be responsible for optimising all hydrogen production projects within the region.

Azalbert said Gentari had been focused on pursuing collaborations with partners such as SEDC Energy to develop the local hydrogen economy, which would create economic value for the state while positioning the country as a hydrogen export hub.

“We believe that hydrogen is the way forward and we are committed to contributing towards Sarawak’s Hydrogen Economy Roadmap, in addition to the Malaysian government’s vision and objectives in the Hydrogen Economy and Technology Roadmap (HETR).

“Hydrogen’s role in decarbonising sectors like energy, transportation, and petrochemicals globally cannot be understated, and the demand for low carbon hydrogen-derivatives is a testament to its rising significance,” she said in a statement.

SEDC Energy had been tasked with kickstarting the new energy ecosystem in Sarawak in line with the state government’s vision to emphasise the use of new and cleaner energy.

Robert said the strategic partnership between SEDC Energy and Gentari for the Sarawak H2 Hub would be a significant undertaking, as this would spur more developments and attract new investments especially in the new energy sector.

“Hydrogen will play a role in the energy transition and as highlighted in the National Energy Transition Roadmap, Sarawak’s role in advancing this development is worthwhile to note.

“It resonates well with our approach to collaboration internationally and domestically,” he remarked.

Gentari and SEDC Energy had previously entered into a strategic collaboration agreement to explore potential collaborations in the development and provision of integrated clean energy solutions and contribution to policy and regulatory development in the state.

Robert, in representing SEDC Energy, also exchanged a development agreement with Sarawak Metro, which was represented by its chief executive officer Mazli Mustaffa, for the development of the Rembus H2 Plant in support of the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project.

The Rembus H2 plant and refuelling facility serves to produce, supply, refuel and distribute hydrogen and related products as well as materials for the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system.

Following this agreement, SEDC Energy would be responsible for the development, construction, commissioning, operation and maintenance of the hydrogen production plant and the refuelling station.

“SEDC Energy is working closely with Sarawak Metro to ensure the success of KUTS.

“Being the first hydrogen plant to support public transportation service in the region, there will be many challenges that we shall overcome.

“The purpose of KUTS is to serve the community and SEDCE is proud to play a role for this project,” said Robert.

At BETC, there was also the exchange of joint development agreement between SEDC Energy and Lotte Chemical, Samsung Engineering, and Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC), which were represented by Lotte Chemical senior vice-president Kim Yonghak, Samsung Engineering executive vice-president Park Cheonhong, and KNOC senior vice-president Jang Jinhwan, respectively.