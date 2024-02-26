King will not entertain requests that will jeopardise political stability

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 26): His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia said he will not entertain any requests from any party attempting to disrupt the political stability of the country.

In his inaugural Royal Address at the opening of the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament today, His Majesty said that all parties must accept the reality and respect the Unity Government that had been formed.

Sultan Ibrahim, who was installed as Malaysia’s 17th King on Jan 31, also stressed that if there were parties intending to play politics, they should wait for the upcoming election period.

“All parties are aware that my priority is the well-being of over 33 million Malaysians out there. Therefore, I hope all members of parliament will focus their efforts on safeguarding the livelihoods of the people, rather than prioritising their own agendas or of their political parties,” he said. – Bernama

