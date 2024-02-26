Late catch lands angler RM,5000 cash prize, new motorcycle

KUCHING (Feb 26): With only 20 minutes left on the clock, a participant in the ‘Game Santai’ fishing competition won himself a new motorcycle and RM5,000 cash prize when he hooked a patin (silver catfish) weighing 8.1kg.

Shaiful Adly, 42, told The Borneo Post that he was actually targeting to catch an African catfish but snared a patin instead.

“I used chicken intestine as bait as I was aiming for an African catfish. I had been waiting for quite some time and I’m still over the moon to make a catch at the last minute.

“This is my first major win after joining several fishing competitions in the past,” he said.

The competition held at Kolam Agun in Kota Samarahan yesterday attracted over 150 anglers, who erupted in applause and cheers as Shaiful reeled in his impressive catch.

A total prize pool worth more than RM16,000 was shared among those placing first to 35th place.

In addition to the award for the heaviest catch, the competition also featured a category for lightest fish caught, with a minimum weight of 300g.

Organised by Woo Woo Whimsy Enterprise together with Kolam Agun, the event received sponsorship from Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Stakan branch and the Association of Importers and Traders of Motor Vehicles Malaysia, among others.