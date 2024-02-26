Lee: Crucial to nurture young talents to move state forward

MIRI (Feb 25): Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin stresses on the importance of developing the young local talents as one of the key drivers in moving the state forward and in reducing the needs to rely on foreign talents and technology.

He said the Sarawak government in its strategic plan has set goals for its decarbonisation efforts and one of them will be the usage of hydrogen renewable energy for public transportation.

“Therefore, we need more young talents to be part of this effort in combating climate change and to make a difference in the world.

“Climate change is going to affect every one of us, thus by focusing on overcoming the impact of the climate change, it is crucial that we work together to address this challenge,” he said.

He was speaking at the 14th JCI Riam Miri’s installation, award presentation and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony held here, yesterday.

Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman, also praised JCI Riam for actively promoting environmental-related programmes, as well as creating a platform for the youths to acquire leadership skills and be involved in its activities.

“The young people ought to join a youth organisation such as the JCI to keep themselves abreast of development, as well as to contribute to humanity,” he said.

At the event, he witnessed former JCI Riam president Kelvin Hii handing over duties to newly elected president Jerone Choo, and the MoU signing between JCI Riam and JCI Area Sarawak which will see the hosting of Area Sarawak Convention (ASC) here later this year.

In support of JCI Riam, Lee also pledged a grant of RM10,000 for the running of the ASC.