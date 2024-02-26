Man detained over RM150,000 bribe in Sabah – MACC

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 26): The Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Sabah has arrested a man suspected of deceiving a contractor involving a sum of RM150,000 in 2019.

According to a source, the suspect, who is in his 60s, was believed to have solicited and accepted the bribe under the pretext of assisting the contractor in obtaining a non-existent project to repair a school valued at around RM1.5 million in Beluran.

He said the suspect, who is self-employed, was arrested at the Sabah MACC office here at 10.30 am Monday.

Meanwhile, Sabah MACC director Datuk S Karunanithy, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of the suspect, and said that the case was being investigated under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

“The suspect will be charged in the Kota Kinabalu Special Corruption Court tomorrow,” he said.