Nanta pledges support to Song NGOs to hold more people-oriented activities

KAPIT (Feb 26): Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Song bazaar have been lauded for their continuous efforts in running activities that benefit the community.

In praising their efforts, Works Minister and Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi pledged to continue allocating them grants for future activities.

“I am happy to note that the NGOs in Song bazaar are actively organising activities for their members and the people. You are helping the government took after the rakyat.

“As your MP, I will continue to assist you in running your activities,” he said when officiating a Chinese New Year gathering at SJKC Hin Hua, Song on Saturday night.

The gathering, coinciding with Chap Goh Mei, was jointly organised by Song Chinese Chamber of Commerce, Song Tai Pek Kong Deity Kiang Lin ten Temple, Song Music Society, Song Foochow Association, Song Chiang Chuan Association, and Song Kwang Tung Association.

Nanta later announced an allocation of RM15,000 each for the six organising bodies, and RM35,000 to Song Chinese Benevolent Society to aid their acquisition of a piece of land for their proposed cemetery extension project.

He also allocated RM1.5 million for the extension of the Song waterfront retention wall to prevent soil erosion at the Song Chinese cemetery located across the bazaar.

Meanwhile, Temenggong Toh Tze Hua in his speech said the event was not only to celebrate the Year of the Dragon but to renew ties among friends.

“Let us continue to work together to contribute to the strength of our community in Song,” he said.

Also present was Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department and Bukit Goram assemblyman Datuk Jefferson Jamit who announced a government grant of RM5,000 for the six bodies.