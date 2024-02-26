Phone scam: Man fined RM1,500 for unlawful possession of RM50,000 in account

KUCHING (Feb 26): A man from Dalat was fined RM1,500 in default one month in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing RM50,000 in his bank account.

Lauren Tako, 36, made the plea before magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi to a charge under Section 37(1) of the Minor Offences Ordinance Sarawak 1958.

He committed the offence at a house in Taman Haji Baki, Padawan between 7.41pm and 8.16pm on Oct 18, 2022.

Based on the facts of the case, the complainant filed a police report stating that she was scammed by individuals claiming to be an officer from the Kuala Lumpur branch of Telekom Malaysia and a police officer.

The ‘officers’ told the complainant that she had a phone bill arrears of three months, and was also involved in a money laundering case.

She was then asked to resolve the case by transferring money into a bank account for ‘police bail payment’.

Following that, the complainant made a payment of RM50,000 in several transactions into a bank account under Lauren’s name.

After making the payment, she was no longer able to contact the individuals and, feeling cheated, filed a police report.

Police investigations found that the accused had lent his debit card to a friend to withdraw money, but never got back the card from his friend.

Lauren also did not report the matter to his bank or the police, resulting in his bank account being used for online impersonation fraud.

In addition, he was unable to explain the money transfers into his bank account.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case, while Lauren was unrepresented by counsel.