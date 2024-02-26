Pillion rider killed in apparent hit-and-run in Miri

MIRI (Feb 26): A pillion rider was killed when the motorcycle he was travelling on was hit from behind in an apparent hit-and-run accident near Pujut 7 road at around 6am today.

The victim’s niece, when contacted said that her uncle, in his 30s, was on his way home from his workplace in the city centre to Permyjaya when the incident occurred.

“When they arrived at Pujut 7 road, a car suddenly hit them from behind. This resulted in my uncle sustaining severe injuries. Fortunately, his friend who was riding the motorcycle only suffered light injuries,” she said.

She added that her uncle was rushed to Miri Hospital in an ambulance, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“A police report has been lodged by my uncle’s friend, and we appeal to eyewitnesses or the person who has hit them to come forward and lodge a report,” she said.