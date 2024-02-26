Players pack three courts to play 2nd pickleball tourney

SANTUBONG (Feb 26): Eighty picklers participated in the 2nd DBR Lebunda Charity Pickleball Tournament which ended at Damai Beach Resort Pickleball Courts on Sunday.

It marked a significant increase as the inaugural edition attracted 40 players last year.

Three venues – Damai Beach Pickleball Courts, RB Homestay & Farms Pickleball Court and Dewan Buntal were used to accommodate the tournament.

Patrick Siqueen and Mohd Zamharie Bujang of SLPAS Pickleball Club were crowned champions after defeating Emmanuel Ujai David and Awang Affizan Awang Maulana of MUSC Pickleball Club 11-5, 11-5 in the final.

Among their prizes were a 2-day one night’s stay at Damai Beach Resort and pickleball goodies.

Mohd Alwi Abdul Rahman-Abg Zikri Abg Kiprawi of MUSC Pickleball Club beat Muhd Fadhil Abdullah-Abner Ian of Damai Head Hunters 21-13 for third place.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hakim Selamat Bini-Nur Dayana Ahmad of Weekend Offender Pickleball Club won the loser’s pool after they pipped Anwar Rahmat Hidaya-Muhammad Nur Mahli of Blackcatz Pickleball Club 21-19 in the final.

The tournament also raised RM6,000 with all proceeds donated to OKU Awang Anai Awang Halw who needed an eye operation.

Event sponsors included Kejuruteraan Rasshin Sdn Bhd, Odysportsz Sports Deal Bintulu, Sarawak Pickleball Association, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Lebunda Kuching and RB Homestay & Farms.

Sarawak Economic Development Corporation chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Aziz Dato Hussain presented the prizes and the donation.

Also present were Damai Beach Resort general manager Muhd Fadhil Abdullah, Sarawak Pickleball Association president Delima Ibrahim, Kuching Pickleball Association (KPA) president Ruslan Bujang and Pertubuhan Kebajikan Lebunda Kuching deputy chairperson Masnoon Bujang.