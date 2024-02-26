Rurum Kelabit chief: No racial discrimination for intake into S’wak-owned varsities bold, right move

MIRI (Feb 26): Being colourblind to race and merit-based in admission to Sarawak universities is a bold and right move by the Sarawak government, opined Rurum Kelabit Sarawak president Dato Dr Philip Raja.

He was responding to the pledge by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg that there will be no racial discrimination for admissions when the free tertiary education scheme commences in state-owned universities in two years’ time.

“Our premier is bold and outstanding to implement this policy for the good of our future as a multicultural society to live in harmony,” he said.

The premier vowed to do away with the current practice in public universities in his speech at the Federation of Chinese Associations of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions Chinese New Year dinner on Sunday.

He said the only criterion would be for students to meet the academic requirements for admission.

Dr Raja said Rurum Kelabit Sarawak fully supports and believes the premier’s pledge to make education his priority, making entrance into university colour-blind to race and offering free tertiary education.

Moreover, the small Kelabit community has been colour blind to race as manifested in mixed marriages in their society and the move is in tandem with the recent state government decision to recognise a child of mixed parentage as a native, he added.

Dr Philip Raja is a consultant paediatrician and paediatric cardiologist and former member of National Economic Action advisory council.