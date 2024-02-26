Sarawak’s 14-year-old rising star in tennis

KUCHING (Feb 26): Sarawak’s junior tennis player Ari Shuzo Hilton Smith created history when he became the first Sarawakian to advance to the boys singles semifinals of the ATF 14 & Under Negeri Sembilan tennis championships in Seremban on Saturday.

The 14-year-old, who entered the competition as a wild card entry, overcame his first hurdle by beating A Kassengaliyev of Kazakhstan in straight sets of 6-3, 6-0.

He went on to beat Leon Ho Wei Xi Ci of Singapore 6-2, 6-3 in the second round before beating A Laoarmornpanich of Thailand 7-6(5), 6-3.

However, Ari Shuzo lost 3-6, 2-6 to Yat Long So of Hong Kong in the last four.

Sarawak Lawn Tennis Association (SLTA) president Dato Patrick Liew Chin Joon when contacted yesterday said Ari Shuzo’s achievement was very encouraging and that the association’s efforts in developing good junior players was yielding results.

“Tennis is a tough sport to develop and produce results. It is difficult to pick up the skills and even harder to master the game. With millions of tennis players to compete and to win international tournaments, it is just like dream.

“However, if you make it to the top, you not only become famous but become worthy not only from prize money but from sponsorship, media and product’s ambassador,” said Liew.

He said SLTA’s goal was to develop tennis as a common sport where everyone can play regardless poor or rich. However, under the state junior development programme, local children aged from four years can now join the programme.

“We want kids to love sports, healthy exercises and mental readings to keep them away from social ill activities.

“We thank the State government through Sarawak Sports Council and Sarawak State Sports Council for hiring foreign coaches for Elite Centre, Centre of Excellence and Centre Development programmes since a decade, and now the result is more obvious and many players have played for Sukma, ATF and ITF tournaments while more than 70 players have obtained tennis scholarships to further their studies in the US,” he said.

“I’m delighted to see young players like Ari Shuzo achieve success in an ATF tournament. Of course, without parents supporting by sacrificing their time and financial investment, it is not possible to produce these results.

“We will definitely continue our passion and untiring efforts to support and develop international standard players for Sarawak.

“Our teams are committed, passionate and without personal agendas or ego. We want to see SLTA as a well managed role model association in the region,” he concluded.