Sibu nurse proves beauty shines from within

SIBU (Feb 26): Noreen Manggie’s feat of clinching the coveted winning crown at the recent ‘All Nation Ambassador Miss and Ms Plus World Malaysia 2024’ in Kuala Lumpur is hailed as proof that beauty shines from within, regardless of shape and size.

The 38-year-old nurse from Sibu describes her recognition as the ‘Ambassador to Miss and Ms Plus World Malaysia’ as ‘an unexpected honour, and an achievement that never crossed her mind’.

“The ‘Miss and Ms Plus World Malaysia’ is an official international competition that celebrates the essence of full-figure women to become international queens, figures or models.

“Because we all believe that beauty is not just based on the outside, but also on the inside and the heart, and also, every woman deserves to be celebrated.

“With that recognition, it is an honour and appreciation for those of us who used to be this big (size),” she told Utusan Borneo today.

Noreen said she came to support the event because she was one of the ‘plus-sized’ women.

“I used to be an XL-sized person, but now, I am size M. The challenges I faced throughout my journey in losing weight were very challenging, especially since I could not do strenuous activities due to scoliosis (spinal deformity).

“However, on the doctor’s advice, I did all the activities that I could do such as swimming and yoga, and also watching the intake of sugar in my daily food and drinks,” she said.

Noreen’s patience and discipline showed fruitful results as she not only managed to slim down and become more attractive, but the regimen had significantly boosted her confidence.

“With my latest skills, I am more enthusiastic and very confident.

“I believe that size is not an obstacle for us to progress and succeed.

“The confidence should be there for all ages because nothing is impossible, as long as there is a will.

“This said, I would want events like this to continue as they can motivate the women out there who want to lose weight the right way,” said Noreen.

The Sibu beauty also took the opportunity to thank her good friend former Mrs Global Asian 2023 Kimi Tomas, whom she credited as having exposed her ‘to the world of pageants’.

“I would also like to thank Monkii Global Holdings, in collaboration with I-Creative Event Sdn Bhd, for the trust given to me through the recognition as the ‘All Nation Ambassador Miss and Ms Plus World Malaysia 2024’,” she added.