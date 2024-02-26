Soldiers, volunteers come together to clean up Miri River estuary

MIRI (Feb 26): More than 100 people comprising army personnel and volunteers worked together to clean up the Miri River estuary in Pulau Melayu on Saturday.

The activity was jointly organised by the Miri parliamentary service centre and Battalion 20 of the Royal Malay Army Regiment.

Miri MP Chiew Choon Man said apart from the cleanliness aspect, the activity was also expected to increase public awareness of their role in the preservation and conservation of the environment.

“We want to raise public awareness on environmental issues and remind everyone to take care of Miri, by translating our love for our city into real action,” he said.

He hoped the public here would also pay attention to environmental issues and work together to make Miri a clean and comfortable city to live in.