Strong winds blow off roofs of 10 houses in Riam

MIRI (Feb 26): Strong winds destroyed the roofs of 10 houses at Happy Garden, Riam here today.

According to a statement from the Lopeng Fire and Rescue (Bomba) station, it received a distress call on the incident at 2.46pm.

“Upon receiving the call, a team of personnel were deployed to the scene. When they arrived, they found the roofs of 10 houses had been blown off and had fallen onto the road or inside the houses’ compound,” it said.

Fortunately, nobody was injured during the incident.

After ensuring the situation was safe, the operation was called off.