Toastmasters Club welcomes public to join Guest Night event this Feb 29

KUCHING (Feb 26): Utama Toastmasters Club here will be organising a ‘Guest Night’ event on Feb 29 as part of its ongoing effort to spearhead communication and leadership skills development initiatives for the benefit of the populace.

Club president Teo Soo Loon welcomed members of the public to join the forthcoming event, to be held at i-CATS University College located at Jalan Stampin Timur here at 7.30pm.

“This will be a wonderful opportunity for members of the community to learn about Toastmasters, and the opportunities available for one to take that all-important first step to enhance his or her communication and leadership skills.

“Our guests will also be able to experience first-hand a Toastmasters meeting – our meetings are built around three elements namely prepared speeches, impromptu speeches and speech evaluations,” he said in a statement.

Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organisation that teaches communication or public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs.

Utama Toastmasters Club in Kuching welcomes individuals who are keen to hone their communication or public speaking and leadership skills.

Members will also be able to develop these essential skills in a friendly and supportive environment.

Meetings are held fortnightly from 7.30pm on the first and third Thursday of the month.

For more information, call Teo on 017-3314812 or vice president Stanley Gona Chee Khiong (012-8865138).

Alternatively, visit the club’s Facebook page ‘Utama Toastmasters Club’.