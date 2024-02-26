Women entrepreneurs in Dalat, Mukah districts receive empowerment grant

SIBU (Feb 26): Thirty-eight women entrepreneurs in the Dalat and Mukah districts have each received RM2,000 under the Women’s Empowerment Grant from the Minister for Women, Childhood, and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

The one-off grant, she said, was given to help single mothers or female heads of households with business capital, as well as for this targeted group to generate their own income.

“With the implementation of this programme, these recipients can be actively involved in entrepreneurship and participate in the state’s economic sector,” she added.

Fatimah, who is Dalat assemblywoman, said this at the grant presentation ceremony for the Dalat district at Bazarnita Fatima in Dalat, near Mukah yesterday.

“The entrepreneurial development programme includes briefings, skills training, as well as the provision of financial assistance through the Sarawak Women Head of Household Assistance (KIRWaS), and Sarawak Women’s Empowerment Capital Grant.

According to her, a total of 1,218 female entrepreneurs throughout the state have received assistance from KIRWas since 2022, and out of that number, they had only seven recipients from Mukah and Dalat.

“For the Sarawak Women’s Empowerment Capital Grant, a total of 40 women entrepreneurs from the Mukah division received their business equipment early January this year.

“Out of that number, 18 entrepreneurs were from Dalat,” Fatimah said, while expressing her hope for more local female participation in entrepreneurship and also for the recipients to utilise the grant to advance their businesses.