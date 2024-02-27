AI in journalism among highlighted topics for Hawana 2024, says KDJA chief

KUCHING (Feb 27): Kuching Division Journalists Association (KDJA) will be participating in the National Journalists Day (Hawana) 2024 programme this May, with the grant provided by Business Events Sarawak.

According to KDJA president Ronnie Teo, who is also The Borneo Post business editor, the association is working closely with Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) and Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) in finalising the details of the event, which will be held in Kuching.

“The conference will focus on topics related to the media, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and journalism.

“We are also working on a media exhibition that showcases the history of the media in Sarawak,” he said this during a Chinese New Year Gala hosted by KDJA at a local restaurant on Monday night.

Teo said the KDJA had carried out various programmes throughout the past year, including a media familiarisation trip to Pontianak, Indonesia meant to strengthen ties with the media community there; the 60th Sarawak Day Parade; as well as various workshops and networking sessions.

In his remarks, the gala’s organising chairman Johnlister Chan said the media must navigate various challenges in delivering accurate information to the public, while maintaining credibility in the public eye.

“Now, with the technologies rapidly evolving and digital advancements, the way of news and information delivery has been transformed, resulting in increased risk of fake news,” said Chan, stressing on the danger posed by fake news in inciting hatred and defamation against one another.

In this regard, he pointed out that all media practitioners shared the same responsibility of safeguarding the interests of the state and the public.

“With all the challenges faced, the media community must do its best and ensure that all news and information sources are verified for its authenticity before any information can be delivered to the public, particularly the topics that involve sensitive issues such as race and religion, which are often played upon by irresponsible groups,” said Chan.