Atok Derop appointed as new Kuching Division Bidayuh Temenggong

KUCHING (Feb 27): Kampung Gumbang village chief Atok Derop has been appointed as the new Temenggong for the Bidayuh community in Kuching Division.

Atok, who is also Dayak Bidayuh National Association (DBNA) cultural officer, takes over from Dato Austin Dimin, who held the post from 2013 until last year.

Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) in its report said Atok received his letter of appointment from Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Dato Sri Roland Sagah Wee Inn at the latter’s office yesterday.

Sagah, who is also DBNA adviser, in his remarks hoped that Atok, as the new Temenggong will forge good cooperation with the elected representatives and government officials in Kuch­ing Division.

He also called on the Bidayuh community to continue supporting the DBNA as the umbrella body for them.

On another note, Sagah said the presentation of of performances related to old traditional practices from Kalimantan should be avoided during public events as such performances could cause misconception by the other communities.

He pointed out that Sarawak is a region where the people are harmonious and respect each other.