Azalina: Kill switch to be introduced to tackle online scams

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said during the Minister’s Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat, February 27, 2024. She said that the Madani government is also drafting a new law which includes provisions regarding the procedure and enforcement of the kill switch, to increase the level of digital security in detail and a clear manner. — Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 27): The government is taking steps to create a legal system capable of acting as a kill switch against fraudulent activities on any online domains or platforms, automatically.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said that the Madani government is also drafting a new law which includes provisions regarding the procedure and enforcement of the kill switch, to increase the level of digital security in detail and a clear manner.

“This is because most of the existing laws (related to cyber security and online crime) were drafted before 2010. That is why the law needs to be amended, not only in terms of substance but also in terms of procedure, so that we can help the government face the issues that occur today,” she said during the question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

She said this in her reply to a question from Suhaizan Kaiat (PH-Pulai), who wanted to know the government’s efforts to address the problem of online fraud which is becoming more prevalent.

Azalina said that several other laws are also being reviewed, including the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds from Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (Act 613), the Penal Code (Act 574) and the Criminal Procedure Code (Act 593) to enable stolen money to be returned to victims.

She added that the Working Committee on the Drafting of New Laws Related to Cybercrime held its first meeting on February 5, which was jointly chaired by her; Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil and Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

Azalina also said that as many as 71,631 fraud reports, involving losses of RM245 million, were received by the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) from October 12, 2022, to January 31, this year. — Bernama

