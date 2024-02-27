Batu Kitang upgrading works to cause water supply interruption for areas in Kuching, Samarahan

KUCHING (Feb 27): There will be a water supply interruption for several areas in Kuching and Samarahan on Thursday (Feb 29) from 9am to 2pm.

In a notice, Kuching Water Board (KWB) said the interruption is to facilitate upgrading works at Batu Kitang Water Treatment Plant No. 2 involving connection of electricity supply by Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB).

Consumers along Batu 9, Jalan Pending, Jalan Batu Lintang, Park Lane, Jalan Sekama, Jalan Bampfylde, Kenyalang Park, Jalan Foochow, Samarahan areas, and the Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) Tambirat Booster Station will be affected by this disruption.

KWB said during the recovery period, consumers will experience low pressure, air locks, and dirty water.

Consumers are advised to store enough water for the duration of the supply interruption.

Complaints or enquiries can be made by contacting the KWB call centre on 082-222333 or send an SMS to 019-8866650.