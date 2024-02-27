Bernama announces Nur-ul Afida as new CEO, Arul Rajoo as editor-in-chief

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 27): The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) has announced the appointments of Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin as its new chief executive Officer (CEO) and Arul Rajoo Durar Raj as editor-in-chief, effective today.

Bernama chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai announced the matter in a statement today.

Wong said Nur-ul Afida and Arul Rajoo’s appointments were finalised at the Bernama Board of Governors’ meeting at Wisma Bernama on Tuesday and other appointments to fill the vacancies in the agency will be decided by the management later.

On Oct 24 last year, Nur-ul Afida, 57, created history as the first woman ever appointed as the agency’s editor-in-chief since its establishment in 1967.

Nur-ul Afida, the former Bernama editor-in-chief who has also been assuming the duties of CEO, takes over the post from Jamaluddin Muhammad who went on compulsory retirement last December.

Nur-ul Afida has extensive experience in the field of journalism and has held several important positions at Bernama, including as head of strategic planning and deputy editor-in-chief of news services.

The daughter of a veteran journalist the late AR Kamaludin began her career as a reporter at Harian Nasional and joined Bernama in January 1985 as a cadet reporter.

Throughout her service of 39 years, she has also held various roles within different departments and units in Bernama, including the General News Desk, Malay Subs Desk, Photo Unit, Feature and Strategic Writing Desk, besides contributing as a trainer at the Bernama School of Journalism since 2009.

Nur-ul Afida received her early education at Bukit Bintang Girls’ School and continued her studies at Form 6 at Hasni Institute in 1986.

She pursued her tertiary education while working in Bernama and graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from Universiti Teknologi Mara in 1993 and completed her master’s degree in Communication Management from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia in 2011.

Meanwhile, Arul Rajoo, 55, joined Bernama in 1991 as a cadet news reporter and has been with the agency for 32 years.

The Bachelor of Arts (Honours) graduate from the Universiti Malaya previously held the position of deputy editor-in-chief of News Services.

Arul Rajoo began his career in Bernama at the Sports Desk, covering various sports events at national and international levels, including the Olympics, Asian Games, Formula One races, SEA Games, Thomas Cup and World Athletics Championships, before on the role of bureau chief for Bernama Perak in 2001 and in 2005, as Bernama correspondent in Thailand.

In 2010, he became the editor at Bernama News Service and in 2011, assignment editor of Bernama TV.

Arul Rajoo has also held various important posts at the agency, including head of Broadcasting and deputy editor-in-chief of Economic News Services, and covered many major international events involving the Prime Minister, such as the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit, Asean Summit, Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and attended the meeting of the Organisation of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (Oana). — Bernama