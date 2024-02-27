Bersih hands over reform demands to MPs after march to Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 27): The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih) delivered a memorandum containing the electoral watchdog’s demands to federal lawmakers today, after a march to Parliament to signify growing impatience with the pace of reforms in the country.

The group gave two backbenchers the document with demands such as the separation of the attorney general’s powers, the restoration of Parliament’s independence, and the end of preventive detention laws, among others.

“We will not rest until we get what we want,”

“When you say you want to do all this reform, it doesn’t mean you just give a slogan right? You need to give a very clear timeline,” Bersih deputy chairman Wong Yan Ke told Malay Mail. — Malay Mail

