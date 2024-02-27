Bishop calls for ongoing support for new cathedral project in Miri

BINTULU (Feb 27): Bishop Richard Ng is calling for support from the Roman Catholics all across Sarawak to continue giving solid support for the construction the new St Joseph Cathedral in Miri.

According to him, upon its completion, this ‘mother Catholic church’ in Miri would be poised to become a key icon for ‘the Catholics of this Resort City’.

“The contributions from everyone are very important in facilitating the launch the works on Wisma St Joseph and the church itself, meant to meet the needs of the growing number of Catholics in Miri,” he said in his speech for the ‘10th Episcopal Anniversary and Lunar New Year 2024 Thanksgiving Dinner’ at a restaurant here on Sunday.

The event also doubled as a fundraiser, where the organiser collected donation amounting to RM300,503 from the generous guests comprising businessmen, key local representatives of the corporate sector, key local figures and individuals, all fully supporting the construction of the new church.