Brothers among 4 charged in court over brawl at premises

KUCHING (Feb 27): Two brothers were among four individuals charged in court today in connection with a brawl at a premises in Jalan Batu Kawa-Matang on Feb 22, said Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad.

He said the suspects, aged between 20 and 25, were arrested on Feb 24 and charged under Section 148 of the Penal Code with possessing weapons during a riot.

“The incident was caused by the younger brother reprimanding his older brother’s girlfriend, which caused the sibling to be dissatisfied,” he told a press conference after participating in a shooting practice organised by the Padawan district police headquarters today.

Abang Zainal Abidin also confirmed that the sound of an explosion heard during the brawl was caused by fireworks and not gunfire.

“Comments by netizens reacting to the video that there was an exchange of gunfire during the incident are not true. No firearms were involved in the incident,” he stressed.

On two viral videos showing the incident, he said one showed a vehicle being driven at high speed, while the other – recorded from a distance – showed the individuals allegedly involved in the brawl.

Yesterday’s shooting practice involved 16 officers and 100 rank-and-file personnel from Padawan district police headquarters.

The two-day annual event at the Police Training School target range, aims to improve the shooting skills of police personnel and will be used to assess their skills in handling firearms, said Abang Zainal Abidin.