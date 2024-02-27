Chinese nationals among nine detained for rioting at KKIP

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 27): Police detained nine factory workers, including five Chinese nationals, for rioting outside their workplace in Kota Kinabalu Industry Park (KKIP) on Monday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the four locals and five Chinese nationalities were held after they were called by the police to give their statement around 3.30am on Tuesday.

Mohd Zaidi said based on police investigation, the incident happened when one of the foreign workers was believed to have deliberately bumped his shoulder into one of the local workers as they were lining up to punch out after work at around 5.30pm on Feb 26.

“According to the police report, the local worker initially ignored what had happened and was waiting for his turn to punch out, but another foreign worker allegedly shouted and pointed at him.

“The local worker continued to ignore his foreign colleague but upon reaching outside the factory, the local worker was attacked from behind by the foreign worker.

“The situation turned chaotic when other workers from both sides joined the fight,” said Mohd Zaidi, adding that the security guard and other workers managed to stop the fight.

A police report was lodged at 10.22pm on Feb 26 and police called up those involved to give their statement.

Mohd Zaidi added that nine people were detained to assist in police investigation under Section 148 of the Penal Code for possessing weapons at riot.

A 44-second video showing the workers fighting outside a factory in KKIP has gone viral in social media.