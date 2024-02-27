Church donates medical equipment to MRC Sibu

SIBU (Feb 27): The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (LDS) has donated medical equipment to the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Sibu.

MRC Sibu chairman Penghulu Chua Hiong Kee received the items from Elder Sandy Hall, witnessed by Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming.

The donated items included two sets of automated external defibrillators (AED), training automated external defibrillator, adult manikin, infant manikin, AED bag, AED spray, CPR first aid kit, as well as pocket mask, and AED rescue bag.

Others items included a set each of adult resuscitator PVC ambu bag + oxygen tube + kit, and infant resuscitator PVC ambu bag + oxygen tube + kit.

In a statement, Chua said the donation marked a significant step forward in MRC Sibu’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of community members.

“It will help bolster our emergency response capabilities and enhance the safety of the community,” he said.

The AED, a crucial life-saving device, coupled with the first aid training materials, will play a vital role in equipping MRC and community members with the necessary skills and resources to respond effectively to first aid duty and emergency, he said.

“This donation not only strengthens our ability to provide immediate assistance during emergencies but also empowers individuals within our community to be proactive in addressing health crises,” he said.

The AED is a portable device capable of delivering a life-saving shock to individuals experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, significantly increasing their chances of survival.

Additionally, the first aid training materials will enable MRC to conduct comprehensive training sessions, equipping participants with essential knowledge and skills in administering first aid.

“The CPR manikin is designed to simulate real-life scenario, this advanced manikin enables participants to practise essential CPR techniques, including chest compression and rescue breaths, in a realistic and immersive way,” Chua explained.

He said MRC Sibu recognises the critical importance of preparedness and proactive response in ensuring the safety of community members.

“The donation of the AED and first aid training materials aligns perfectly with our mission to foster a culture of safety, resilience, and mutual support.

“These AEDs and first aid training materials aim to strengthen MRC Sibu Branch to carry out humanitarian services and social work. These AEDs will provide rapid and effective non-emergency medical assistance in diverse environments, ensuring that NGOs can deliver aid efficiently and safely,” he said.

Chua added MRC Sibu is dedicated to teaching life-saving skills such as CPR and basic first aid through various training programmes and workshops.

“This initiative aligns with the training programme by the Human Resource Development Fund (HRDF), which supports the claim of the course,” he said.

For more information on life-saving courses, contact MRC Sibu on 084-337066 or 016-3047066 (WhatsApp) during office hours.