Deputy Premier: Sarawak in vital period of nation building to regain rights, autonomy

KUCHING (Feb 27): Sarawak has entered a vital period of nation building for the state to regain its rights and autonomy, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister explained the state has set ambitious goals under its Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 and the window is closing for Sarawak to realise its economic potential before the year 2030.

“We want us to play our role and part now more important than ever. Why is it more important now than ever? Because we are entering into the stage of nation building,” Dr Sim said during the Kuching Division Journalist Association (KDJA) Chinese New Year gala dinner last night.

Citing an example, Dr Sim said Sarawak is fighting for total healthcare autonomy to better safeguard the welfare of its people, given the state’s achievement in setting up the Sarawak Heart Centre, which has received various accolades internationally.

With over 245,000 Sarawakians treated at the centre over the past 22 years, he said it has been listed in the top 100 specialist hospitals in the Asia Pacific and the medical services provided are on par with those available in Australia and United Kingdom.

Dr Sim said the state also recognised the importance of education and the Sarawak government would incur a cost of between RM500 million and RM600 million a year to provide free tertiary education to Sarawakians beginning 2026.

He added Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has also initiated the building of five state-owned Yayasan Sarawak international schools to provide world-class education to Sarawakians, irrespective of their financial background.

He said each international school has been targeted to have a student population of 1,000 and students from B40 families are entitled for school fee waivers.

“About 40 per cent of the intakes at the Yayasan international schools are also reserved for students from middle 40 per cent income group (M40) and they will enjoy reduced school fees,” he said, adding the remaining 10 per cent of the intakes are reserved for students from top earner families.

Dr Sim also stressed the critical role of professionalism among journalists and the media fraternity in disseminating accurate information to the public, particularly with the prevalence of artificial intelligence and fake news in this era.