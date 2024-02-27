Dr Jerip: Kpg Seratau in Padawan to have new multipurpose hall

KUCHING (Feb 27): Kampung Seratau in Padawan will soon have a new multipurpose hall to replace the existing one that has become increasingly unsafe to be used.

Deputy Minister for Transport Sarawak Datuk Dr Jerip Susil was cited in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report as saying that with the availability of a safe and comfortable hall, it will indirectly contribute to the development of the local community.

In this regard, Dr Jerip, who is Mambong assemblyman, approved an allocation of RM30,000 for the Minor Rural Project (MRP) in Kampung Seratau..

Dr Jerip said this when officiating at a ceremony to present appointment certificates to the ‘Ketua Kaum’ and Kampung Seratau Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) members on Sunday.

At the event, Dr Jerip also congratulated a retired teacher, Ilbaes Edem, who has been appointed as the new Kampung Seratau’s Ketua Kaum.

Dr Jerip hoped that with Ilbaes’s appointment as the village’s Ketua Kaum, he will be able to ensure that the services and information provided by the government could be delivered to the grassroots level effectively.

He also hoped that the newly-appointed Ketua Kaum will consistently assist and give his cooperation to Padawan Sub-District Office, Kuching District Office and Kuching Resident’s Office.

Among those present were Kuching Division Bidayuh Pemanca Raymond Jihap, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Mambong youth chief Wilson Ahon and women chief Kasean Nena.