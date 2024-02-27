Duo in Kuching fined RM3,500 each for retaining stolen cables

KUCHING (Feb 27): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined two men to RM3,500 each in default five months’ jail for dishonestly retaining stolen cables belonging to Telekom Malaysia (TM).

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan convicted Nur Afif Farihin Ishak, 26, and Mohd Iswandy Hasani, 37, after they pleaded guilty to the charge under Section 411 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The Section carries a jail term for up to five years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The duo committed the offence at the side of the road in BDC here at around 4.30am on Feb 24.

Based on the facts of the case, a team of police was patrolling around BDC when they came across the duo on a motorcycle in a suspicious manner.

An inspection carried out by the police found four rolls of cables belonging to TM and tools for cutting in their possession.

The duo was then arrested and the case items were seized for further action. The estimated loss was around RM2,000.

Investigations found that the duo had dishonestly retained the stolen cables, knowing that they had been stolen.

ASP Arman Ibrahim prosecuted while the duo was unrepresented by legal counsel.