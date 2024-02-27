Female biker killed in accident in Miri

MIRI (Feb 27) A 19-year-old female motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Marina here at around 12am today.

The victim, who was riding a high-powered motorcycle, was said to have lost control of her machine before crashing into the trees along the road.

Due to the impact of the accident, the victim was thrown off her machine, while her motorcycle was split into two pieces.

Paramedics from Miri Hospital who were called to the scene, pronounced the victim dead due to severe injuries.

Police are investigating.