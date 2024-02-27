Foh Sang car park wall cladding design issue resolved

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 27): The multi-storey car park in Foh Sang is expected to be completed earlier than the scheduled date of October this year.

Luyang assemblyman Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe said that issues causing the delay of the construction had been hammered out in a meeting with City Hall Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Sabin Samitah, the contractor and representative from the Federal Ministry of Housing and Local Authority last week.

Phoong told reporters after a meeting about the update of the project on Tuesday, said it was a fruitful one and a few consensuses were reached.

He disclosed that the completion of the six-storey building in Foh Sang is delayed by more than 180 days mostly due to the two Movement Control Orders (MCO) implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic as well as other issues.

“According to the Extension of Time (EoT) Order, it is supposed to be completed by October this year but we are confident it can be completed earlier. September and October is a busy time for Foh Sang as the Mid-autumn festival celebration is held there. So we need to get the project done as soon as possible.

“This is good news for folks in Luyang if it can be completed in time for the festivities. I am satisfied with the briefing given. One of the issues that arose in the project was the wall cladding design and it was resolved.

“We agreed on the wall cladding design that will be used. There were many differences in opinions of the design previously among the ministry, contractor and City Hall. Changing the design took much time and this is one of the issues that caused the delay in the completion of the project.

“In the end, we resolved the differences last week and are now in the process of getting the raw materials in,” he said.

Other than the disagreement of the wall cladding design, the price increase of raw materials as well as some other minor issues were factors causing the delay of the project.

The other issue, Phoong said, was that as the project is very close to a residential area, the workers must adhere strictly to the working hours which is 8am to 5pm.

“No work is allowed after 5pm, but we persevered and all the challenges were addressed and resolved. I want to express my gratitude to Foh Sang owners, tenants and operators for their patience despite the many issues such as dust and site management,” Phoong said.

According to him, the building, when completed, will be wholly owned by City Hall which will also own the market area there.

“I will discuss with the Mayor how to manage the market and urge all to be patient. Many are asking how to get the stalls but the application is not open yet. Priority however, will be given to the hawkers currently operating in the back alley of Foh Sang,” he said.