High electricity usage putting pressure on grid system – SESB

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 27): The scorching temperature in Sabah is expected to increase electricity usage, putting pressure on the grid system.

Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) general manager Adrian Leo Mosigil said the highest energy demand recorded at its peak was 1090.73 megawatt (MW).

On normal conditions, the overall power generation capacity is around 1,300MW.

Among the main sources for lower power capacity generation is the temporary closure of part of the operation of Independent Power Producer (IPP) in Kimanis, Papar to allow it to safely conduct its maintenance work on its gas turbine set.

At the same time, the energy savings margin is too small which is at 12 percent rate from the total power generation capacity for Sabah and Labuan Federal Territory

This has caused SESB to be prudent in managing electricty supply to consumers.

The country is experiencing drier and warmer weather with the end of the north-east monsoon in March.