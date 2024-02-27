Housing and Local Government Ministry to introduce Meranti Award

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 27): The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KKTP) will introduce the Meranti Award in September this year to give appreciation and recognition to local authorities (PBT) in an effort to improve the development and sustainable management of green areas, open spaces and planned landscaped areas.

Deputy Chief Minister II and KKTP Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Joachim Gunsalam said this is to fulfill the development function that has a positive impact on the community, urban environment and urban biodiversity in the state.

According to him, the Meranti Award criteria include PBT initiatives in developing and upgrading public parks towards sustainable planning, community awareness programmes towards a sustainable environment, planning recognition initiatives for PBTs and planning PBT engagement programmes that support the direction of KKTP.

“Through the ministry’s action plan under this policy, the plans for the green initiatives will continue to be strengthened.

“This initiative is in line with the Sabah State Landscape Policy which outlines the direction to ensure the development of a quality state landscape, orderly with distinctive landscape architecture and a preserved environment, and prioritising the development of a functional and green landscape,” he said when speaking at the launching ceremony of the i-HIJAU Festival Programme: Towards the Sabah Green Code at the Sabah International Convention Center (SICC) on Tuesday.

According to Joachim, the festival is a platform involving all agencies under the State Government and related stakeholders to jointly provide collective action for the sake of maintaining the sustainability of the environmental landscape in this state.

He said KKTP has always been committed to strengthening service delivery and the performance of PBT and the agencies under it.

“The programme has been followed up with a KKTP action plan towards the green initiative by organizing five series of i-Green Resolution Workshops involving PBTs throughout Sabah.

“This year, following on from I-Hijau KKTP 2024, KKTP will organize several i-Hijau Tour Series in Ranau and Semporna districts.

“My ministry, as the lead agency for greening and environmental sustainability efforts, has provided a top down – bottom up platform like today so that we can gather together with the grassroots to identify issues and methods to overcome them in a sustainable manner,” he added.

Gunsalam also said he sees the i-HIJAU Festival Programme as an injection to governance of development towards a livable society in line with KKTP’s vision which is Towards Driving Sustainable Development and Achieving Community Well-Being.

“I believe a programme like this is very important and serves as a platform to exchange ideas, dialogue, research and network with experts in order to learn best practices to deal with today’s global issues.

“In addition, in order to achieve the goal of sustainable development, the integration of green elements must be taken into account in the preparation of the landscape plan.

“Landscape is not just planting trees. The green that is meant here is not only limited to creating green spaces or parks, but other physical elements such as rooftop gardens, rainwater harvesting systems, the use of environmentally friendly building materials and renewable energy generation through solar energy efficiency systems.

“The i-HIJAU Festival Programme is organised as one of the proactive steps to preserve green practices that support the Sustainable Development Goals, the direction of Sabah Maju Jaya,” he said.

Also present at the launch of the program were State Government Secretary, Datuk Seri Sr. Safar Untong; KKTP Assistant Minister I, Datuk Isnin Aliasnih; Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Datuk Dr Jamili Nais; Permanent Deputy Secretaries I and II, Stanley Chong and Faridah Giau and landscape architect Nurulhayati Awang More.