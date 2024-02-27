JKR to retender SK Sayed Othman upgrading following termination of contractor last October

MIRI (Feb 27): The Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) will retender the project to build and upgrade SK Sayed Othman here following the termination of the previous contractor in October last year, said Datuk Sebastian Ting.

Speaking to reporters after a site visit today, the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I said the project will open for retender next month.

“The previous contractor had the contract terminated on Oct 30 last year following delays in the completion date.

“They were 30.73 per cent or 655 days behind schedule as of October last year,” he explained.

The Piasau assemblyman said once the retender process is completed, JKR is expected to award the new contract this July.

“We hope that this project can be accelerated and be completed by 2025 so that the pupils of SK Sayed Othman can come back and study at this school,” he said.

Since December 2019, SK Sayed Othman pupils have been having classes at SK Miri.

The former contractor began work on the school on Sept 17, 2020 and the project was supposed to be completed on March 16, 2022.

However, the contractor was given an extension to complete the project and it was originally rescheduled for completion on April 5, 2023.

Among those present at the site visit were JKR Miri assistant divisional engineer Louis Jonathan Philip and acting deputy Education officer Awang Ali Awang Ahmad.