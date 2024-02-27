Kuching-born chef becomes first-ever S’wakian to receive Michelin recognition

KUCHING (Feb 27): Chef Michelle Goh, who hails from Kuching, has achieved the remarkable distinction of being the youngest female Malaysian chef and the first-ever Sarawakian to receive the prestigious Michelin recognition.

This was after Michelin awarded a Michelin star to the Mia Restaurant Bangkok, where she is the one of the founders with Thai chef Pongcharn “Top” Russell.

A press release issued by the restaurant said Goh is the chef patron of the Mia Restaurant, which is nestled in the heart of Sukhumvit Soi 26 in Bangkok.

In the world of culinary arts, the term ‘chef patron’ refers to a highly skilled and experienced chef, who not only runs the kitchen but also owns and manages the restaurant.

The press release mentioned that Goh’s accomplishments extend beyond the kitchen as she has been honoured with the ‘Young Chef of the Year’ award, while Mia Restaurant has been recognised for having the ‘Best Dessert Menu’ by Bk Top Tables.

“Hailing from the charming city of Kuching on Borneo Island, Michelle Goh refined her culinary skills at Le Cordon Bleu Sydney and gained invaluable experience under the guidance of renowned chefs, including the

esteemed Three-Hatted Eleven Bridge byNeil Perry in Australia.

“Her insatiable thirst for knowledge is evident, as she utilises her limited free time to learn from respected industry giants like Anna Polyviou. Her culinary journey also took her to Pollen under Jason Atherton in Singapore before finding a home in the ‘Land of Smiles’ (Thailand),” said the press release.

It added prior to Mia Restaurant, Goh had joined the two Michelin-starred restaurant Suhring, also in Bangkok, where she assumed leadership of the pastry section at the remarkable age of 23.