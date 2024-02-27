Tuesday, February 27
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Kuching Resident assesses on-ground situation at landslide-struck areas across Padawan

Kuching Resident assesses on-ground situation at landslide-struck areas across Padawan

0
By Kentigern Minggu on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Norleha (front, centre) seen with officers from the SDMC and Padawan Sub-District Office at a site struck by landslide, near Kampung Biya Kamas and Kampung Sapit in Padawan. – Ukas photo

KUCHING (Feb 27): Kuching Resident Norleha Shariff has conducted inspections on the landslide-struck areas across the Padawan Sub-District, specifically those in Kampung Biya Kamas and Kampung Sapit, to facilitate the verification of requests of allocations for repair works to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The Kuching SDMC chief also made visits to the sites of health projects in Kampung Sapit implemented under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) last Sunday, said Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) in its report.

Accompanying Norleha were Kuching District Officer Sofhi Jebal and Padawan Sub-District Office administrative officer Julius Scott Sapong.

Sponsored links