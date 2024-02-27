Kuching Resident assesses on-ground situation at landslide-struck areas across Padawan

KUCHING (Feb 27): Kuching Resident Norleha Shariff has conducted inspections on the landslide-struck areas across the Padawan Sub-District, specifically those in Kampung Biya Kamas and Kampung Sapit, to facilitate the verification of requests of allocations for repair works to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The Kuching SDMC chief also made visits to the sites of health projects in Kampung Sapit implemented under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) last Sunday, said Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) in its report.

Accompanying Norleha were Kuching District Officer Sofhi Jebal and Padawan Sub-District Office administrative officer Julius Scott Sapong.