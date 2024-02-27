Man claims trial to cheating contractor

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 27): A self-employed man claimed trial at the Special Corruption Court here on Tuesday to a charge of cheating a contractor over a school repair project.

Sidu Edin, 58, who appeared before judge Jason Juga, was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 10 years and whipping and also liable to a fine, upon conviction.

Sidu was accused of cheating the 49-year-old victim by making him believe that he could help him to obtain emergency repairing works project at a school worth RM1.5 million.

The charge also stated that Sidu had allegedly induced the victim to hand over RM150,000 to him at a hotel here at 8pm on March 26, 2019.

The judge fixed April 2 for pre-trial case management and Sidu was released on RM15,000 bail with RM3,000 deposit and a local surety.

The court also ordered Sidu to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission office once in two months.

Sidu, who was represented by counsel Mohd Fadzri Azham Zainudin, was further ordered to surrender his international passport to court and was reminded not to disturb any of the prosecution’s witnesses, pending disposal of the case.