NGO reaches out to family of baby with kidney problems

KUCHING (Feb 27): Nur Aafiah Abdul Hamid, a nine-month-old infant looks healthy like any ordinary baby, but she has been suffering from kidney problems since birth, according to Hope Place Kuching.

During a recent visit to Nur Aafiah and her family in a village in Asajaya near here, the non-governmental organisation (NGO) handed over baby formula and diapers to the family to help address their financial difficulties.

“Abdul Hamid and his wife, Suhana, have four children, and Nur Aafiah is their youngest.

“The baby outwardly looks healthy, like any ordinary baby. However, her kidney has blockage.

“If she takes too much liquid, her tummy would bloat abnormally and she would vomit,” said Hope Place in a press release yesterday.

According to Suhana, 33, Nur Aafiah was supposed to undergo kidney surgery in January this year, but this could not be undertaken due to the baby being underweight.

“The surgery has been postponed until the baby has gained some weight,” said Hope Place.

Abdul Hamid, 46, is a fisherman at the village.

“His meagre earnings of below RM800 monthly could barely provide for his whole family.

“Nur Aafiah’s two immediate older siblings are still in school. Abdul Hamid’s eldest child has just finished Form 5, and is in the midst of finding a job,” added the NGO.

In view of Nur Afiah’s condition, the family receives monthly social welfare financial aid of RM200.

Suhana also told Hope Place that they received a one-off assistance from Tabung Baitulmal Sarawak last year.

