PKR Lanang chief: ‘Dragon Year’ symbol of finding opportunities amidst challenges

SIBU (Feb 27): The year ahead will be filled with many challenges, but amidst all of it, there should be opportunities for those who dare to think outside the box.

This was highlighted by Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Lanang branch chairman Michael Lee during its Chinese New Year 2024 dinner at a restaurant here on Monday.

“As the ‘ketua cabang’ (branch head), I strive to ensure that all members within our multi-racial community are able to join and contribute equally to society, and like those born under the symbol of the ‘Dragon’, they would have the opportunity to inspire others.

“The year ahead is riddled with many challenges, but there are also opportunities for those willing to work harder and smarter, and dare to think outside the box,” he said.

Talking about the Chinese zodiac sign, Lee said the ‘Dragon’ had always been a symbol of leadership, majesty, enthusiasm and confidence.

“They (those born in a ‘Dragon’ year) are not afraid of challenges, and willing to take risks.

“They strive to break away from the traditional norms and pave the way for a brighter future.

“Perhaps, the ‘Dragon’ is the most fitting symbol for the year, in terms of motivating us to expand the horizons in politics and economy.”

Meanwhile, in a pre-recorded video message, Miri MP Chiew Choon Man commended PKR Lanang for hosting the event, as it gathered members and foster closer ties among them.

“I also urge call upon the PKR members to disseminate the information about the programmes rolled out by the government meant to benefit the people,” he said.

Senator Abun Sui Anyit also delivered his message those attending the gathering via a pre-recorded presentation.