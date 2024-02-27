PM Anwar pledges loyalty to King, Queen

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 27): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today conveyed his utmost congratulations and pledged his loyalty to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia.

Anwar, as the leader of the 15th Parliament, in his speech in the Dewan Rakyat, expressed confidence that the government and the people would receive abundant blessings and prosperity from the rule of a King who is just, wise, and caring towards the people and the country.

“I am highly confident that under the reign of His Majesty, Malaysia will be blessed with the enduring blessings of unity and prosperity,” he said.

In his speech, Anwar also expressed heartfelt gratitude to Pahang Sultan Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Mustafa Billah Shah and Tengku Ampuan of Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah for their just and wise leadership over the past five years.

The prime minister also prayed that Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah continue to be bestowed with honour and greatness and are always under the protection of Allah SWT. — Bernama