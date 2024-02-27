Premier: Sarawak eyes drafting competitive emolument scheme for civil servants

MIRI (Feb 27): The Sarawak government is studying the possibility of establishing a competitive civil service emolument scheme that is comparable to those implemented in the developed countries within the region.

In stating this, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg also highlights the importance of having a scheme that is more in tune with the changing times and world-standard benchmarks.

“However, we must handle this with great care as matters pertaining to the civil service fall under the jurisdiction of the Public Service Department (JPA).

“We are aware that any change towards better salary schemes, allowances and retirement benefits, is subject to the state of national economy and cost of living,” he said in a special message for the Congress of Unions for Employees in Public and Civil Service (Cuepacs) Sarawak’s ‘Civil Service Assembly’ here today.

His speech was read out by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Adding on, Abang Johari was confident about Sarawak’s economy having already moved forward towards positive development and thus, closer attention should be given to the civil servants in line with this progress.

He also said the state could only progress if the integrity of its civil service was elevated to stay clear of elements of corruption, and for it to keep up with the fast-evolving technological scene.

“Sarawak is steaming ahead with ‘green economy’, digitalisation and environmental sustainability under its Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, while coping with the different challenges where past practices are no longer relevant.

“Technological changes are happening so fast, and we are already now in (the era of) artificial intelligence (AI) generating new digital products.”

On dealing with issues surrounding living quarters of the civil servants, Abang Johari said he had directed the State Secretary to study and address this matter, which the Premier saw as ‘an across-the-board situation’ affecting many civil servants, and not just confined to the teacher’s quarters and dilapidated schools in Sarawak.

Meanwhile in his remarks earlier, Cuepacs president Datuk Dr Adnan Mat said it opposed the proposed abolition of current pension scheme for the civil servants, and would only accept an alternative deemed as ‘being better than the present one’.

In this respect, he called upon the government to expedite the engagement with the Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP), Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and Social Security Organisation (Sosco), and ‘listen to’ the views and proposals of these three organisations, regarded as the key agencies when it comes to the welfare and well-being of workers in the country.