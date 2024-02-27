Sarawak gives youth, sports bodies over RM1.6 mln in grants

KUCHING (Feb 27): The state has presented grants totalling RM1,628,600 to 43 youth and sports organisations to empower and support them in their annual activities and programmes while gearing up for the 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma XXI) this year.

Youth, Sports, and Entrepreneur Development Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the government acknowledges the pivotal role of youth and sports associations in advancing the state’s community development agenda through Social Inclusivity under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“Sarawak’s preparations to host the 21st edition of Sukma 2024 are progressing smoothly. Only 174 days remain until Sukma Sarawak begins,” he said during the Youth and Sports Grant Presentation Ceremony 2024 last night.

Abdul Karim called on every association and athlete to adopt a ‘Mind of Champions’ mindset to attain their goals.

He strongly advised all youth associations and sports clubs in Sarawak to avoid politicking and favouritism when managing athletes.

He also reiterated his call for them to unite and strive together to make Sarawak overall champion for Sukma XXI.

“I also hope that with the cohesive support from the Sarawak government, we can emerge as a sports powerhouse in Malaysia and be ready for Sukma this year.

“This necessitates dedicated cooperation and enhanced collaboration in meticulously planned programmes and training to ensure Sarawak develops world-class youth and highly accomplished sports talents,” he said.