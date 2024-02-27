Sarawak Islamic Council encourages hoteliers to apply for halal certification

KUCHING (Feb 27): All hotel operators are encouraged to apply for halal certification for food preparations.

In making this call, Sarawak Islamic Council president Datuk Misnu Taha says he is happy to see many major hospitality establishments within the city’s ‘Golden Triangle’ area have already been certified halal by the relevant authorities.

“For the hotel operators who have yet to apply for halal certification, please do so.

“It will be more convenient for Muslim consumers, and we can also promote the hotels,” he told reporters when met after witnessing the launch of a new studio for Internet Radio Islamic Sarawak (IRIS) station at Bangunan Baitulmakmur II in Petra Jaya here today.

Adding on, he said in view of the upcoming fasting month, the existing laws do not mandate those operating food stalls at the Ramadan bazaars to get halal certification, but he advocated them to always ensure that the entire process of food preparations would meet the stringent requirements in accordance with those imposed for halal operations.

On the IRIS station, Misnu hoped that the station would work closely with the Islamic authorities and agencies in disseminating to the target groups accurate and beneficial information related to the faith.

Among those present at yesterday’s event was Sarawak State Mosque Welfare Trust Board chief executive officer Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai.