Sarawak’s digital economy agenda on show at Barcelona conference

KUCHING (Feb 27): Sarawak is showcasing its digital economy agenda at the ongoing Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC24) in Barcelona, Spain through the setting up of the ‘Ruai Sarawak’ booth.

Utility and Telecommunications Minister Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi, who launched the booth on Monday, said it serves as a platform to promote investment opportunities aligned with Sarawak digital agenda.

“The booth showcases the digital economy initiatives outlined in the Sarawak Digital Economy Blueprint 2030 which highlights the government’s commitment to drive innovation and fostering growth in the digital landscape,” he said in a press release following the launch of the booth.

Julaihi, who is leading a delegation from Sarawak at MWC24, pointed out that with a focus on digital initiatives and sustainable solutions, Sarawak aims to position itself as a key player in the mobile technology ecosystem in both Malaysia and globally.

“We are thrilled to be participating in the Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024, a platform that brings together innovators, thought leaders, and industry experts from around the world.

“Sarawak’s presence at MWC underscores our commitment to driving innovation and leveraging technology to address the challenges and opportunities of the digital age. It is also important that Sarawak’s development plans and initiatives are visible globally,” he said.

The MWC in Barcelona is the largest and most influential event in the connectivity and mobile communications sector.

Professionals and industrial players from various verticals related to connectivity, digital innovation, and technology attend the annual conference which features the latest technologies in the telecommunications sector.

“This year, the Sarawak delegation aims to explore alternative solutions and inter-networking strategies to stimulate digital and telecommunication ecosystem growth in MWC24.

“By gaining insights into the latest technologies and innovations, as well as engaging with industry leaders, the delegation aims to forge collaborations that will significantly enhance digital transformation in Sarawak which is in line with one of the enablers towards economic growth,” said Julaihi.

Throughout the duration of MWC24, he said the delegation will actively engage in various technical and study visits.

Julaihi explained these endeavours aim to identify and explore opportunities and the latest technologies conducive to Sarawak’s developmental aspirations.

Among those from Sarawak who attended the MWC24 are three Deputy Ministers namely Datuk Liwan Lagang, Datuk Len Talif Salleh and Datuk Abdullah Saidol.

Members of the delegation also included State Financial Secretary Dato Sri Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar, the Utility and Telecommunications Ministry’s permanent secretary Jafri Lias; Sarawak Multimedia Authority general manager Dato Dr Anderson Tiong Ing Heng, Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation chief executive officer Sudarnoto Osman; Sarawak Civil Service Digitalisation Unit’s director Grace Huong Siew Hung, and officers from ministries Ministry Of Public Health, Housing And Local Government, Economic Planning Unit, Sarawak Information Systems, Sarawak Energy Berhad and Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak.

Julaihi said this cohesive representation underscores Sarawak’s commitment to fostering collaborations and leveraging global expertise for the advancement of its digital and telecommunication sectors.