Second flood-lit football field part of devt plan for Kemuyang, says rep

SIBU (Feb 27): Football matches can now be held at night in Nangka, following the commissioning of a new sports facility in Kemuyang.

According to Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, this is the second field with lights in the Nangka constituency.

“Today is the soft opening of Padang Bola Sepak Kemuyang. This is the second field that has lights in the Nangka state constituency, after the Permai Synthetic Field,” the Nangka assemblyman told reporters when met after declaring the soft opening of Padang Bola Sepak Kemuyang on Sunday.

Adding on, he described the Kemuyang pitch as part of the development plan for the Kemuyang area.

“I will do my best in adding two more fields that can be played at night in my Nangka constituency,” added Dr Annuar.

Elaborating on the development in Kemuyang, the state deputy minister said the first hockey rink in the central zone was being built, with the expected completion within the next 18 months.

“There is also a multipurpose hall here that can be used to play sepak takraw and basketball.

“A mosque is also being constructed here.”

Meanwhile, four teams took part in a friendly football game held in connection with the soft opening of Padang Bola Sepak Kemuyang; namely Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.